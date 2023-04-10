Lance Wallnau Warns That God Will Soon Start Killing Those Who Are ‘Persecuting’ Trump

Lance Wallnau, a religious-right activist and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, streamed a video on his Facebook page on Easter Sunday in which he warned that God will start killing American political leaders next month in response to the recent arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Broadcasting live from Israel, Wallnau blamed “the devil” for Trump’s arrest last week on charges of falsifying business records, which prosecutors say he did during the 2016 presidential election to cover up hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had extramarital affairs. Wallnau urged his viewers to start engaging in imprecatory prayers to bring a curse upon those are supposedly persecuting Trump, warning that those who “have been standing in the path” of what God intends to accomplish through Trump will soon pay with their lives.

“Why is the devil doing what the devil is doing?” Wallnau asked rhetorically. “Because he’s manifesting because he knows he only has a limited time. Satan’s whole anti-Christ activity is him trying to consolidate control because he knows he’s about to lose everything. So, you have to really reinterpret what’s going on in the news, watching what’s happening with Donald Trump.”

“This is the time for the imprecatory prayers that would be answered, which is going to be, ‘May they fall into the pit that they have dug,'” Wallnau continued. “What would that look like? Well, it could be that there’s such an outrageous backlash over the clear political persecution of an innocent political candidate that we’re really becoming like a Venezuela or a Soviet Union where we find a crime to lock up or assassinate our political rivals. The American people won’t put up with it.”

“The elites in Washington, well, they shrug their shoulders,” Wallnau warned. “They’re happy that this is happening, but I’ve been listening to prophecies lately about sudden deaths, and it looks to me like there could be some sudden deaths coming in May. In May, you’re going to see some of the disciplinary hand of God come down upon those people that have been standing in the path of what he wants to do.”

Such fervent defenses of Trump are what provided Wallnau insider access to the White House during the Trump administration. Before the 2016 election that Trump was “God’s Chaos Candidate” and that he was anointed by God. During the Trump administration he got insider treatment at the White House. After Trump’s defeat in 2020, Wallnau actively promoted Trump’s false claims about the election, speaking at the rally on the National Mall at which Oathkeepers founder Stewart Rhodes threatened bloody civil war if Trump didn’t stay in power. More recently, Wallnau has campaigned for failed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and joined other MAGA figures on the ReAwaken America tour.

Wallnau is associated with the New Apostolic Reformation and promotes Seven Mountains Dominionism, a right-wing theology that teaches that far-right Christians are to “do whatever is necessary” to take control of the seven main “mountains” that shape our culture—education, government, media, business, arts and entertainment, family, and religion—in order to bring every aspect of law and society into alignment with their right-wing “biblical worldview.”

