Scorched Earth: Lauren Witzke Wants Trump To Go ‘Full Dictator’

Earlier this month, racist conspiracy theorists Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke welcomed antisemitic fascist Vincent James onto their “CrossTalk” program where the three asserted that gay people should be forced back into the closet so that they won’t get beaten up, abused, and harassed … by people like them.

Just days following that program, Szall was in Iowa for the Republican presidential caucus and managed to have his photo taken with former President Donald Trump.

On the latest episode of “CrossTalk,” Szall recounted his meeting with Trump, which prompted Witzke to fantasize about Trump going “full dictator.”

“Did you tell him to go scorched earth?” Witzke asked Szall. “I would have told him, ‘President Trump, I want you to throw Hillary Clinton in Gitmo, Obama in Gitmo, just all of them. Clean up the federal government and send them to Guantanamo Bay.’ I hope he goes full dictator, scorched earth, catapulting illegals over the wall. That would be awesome.”

Szall replied that he could not reveal the details of “any private conversation” he had with Trump, but did say that Trump “told us he has really appreciated our work.”

Witzke, who was the Republican nominee for a seat in the U.S.Senate in 2020 and has said that she is “seriously considering” running again in 2024, has become increasingly open about her desire to see Trump returned to power so that he can execute his political enemies and turn this nation into a “theocratic monarchy” under the permanent control of the Trump family.

White nationalist Lauren Witzke, who was the Delaware GOP’s candidate for Senate in 2020, can’t wait for Trump to start executing Democrats: “Let’s go. After they stand before a fair trial, then the judgement will be swift and it will be just.” pic.twitter.com/vxqHcDTuQQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 11, 2024

White nationalist Lauren Witzke wants to see the United States turned into a hereditary “theocratic monarchy” under the control of the Trump family: “King Trump, for life. Let’s go.” pic.twitter.com/TzmeeYBmkN — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 5, 2024

Witzke is not the only white nationalist vocalizing her support for a Trump dictatorship. Just last night, white nationalist Christian fascist activist Tyler Russell used a livestream broadcast on Nick Fuentes’ “anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Black, antisemitic” streaming platform to proclaim that “we want Trump to be the dictator.”

White nationalist Christian fascist Tyler Russell declares that “we want Trump to be the dictator”: “We don’t want fuckin’ your democracy, dude … We want to lock down the country and start sending people to jail.” pic.twitter.com/wfuVnIlAyk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 22, 2024