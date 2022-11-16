Lauren Witzke Says Giving Women the Right to Vote ‘Was the Worst Thing That Ever Happened to America’

When the “red wave” that many thought would sweep Republicans into power across the nation in the midterm elections failed to materialize, right-wing activists immediately began looking for someone to blame. One target of right-wing outrage has been young women, who voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in the recent elections.

These results prompted Lauren Witzke—a Russia-loving white nationalist and conspiracy theorist who was the Delaware Republican Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020—to declare that giving women the right to vote in 1920 “was the worst thing that ever happened to America.”

Last Thursday, Witzke appeared on Elijah Schaffer’s “Slightly Offensive” program, which has recently gone independent after Schaffer was fired from The Blaze for reportedly drunkenly groping a female colleague. During her appearance on the show, Witzke apologized to the nation “for the rest of my fellow female voters because they are voting our country away.”

“In regards to women voting, that was the worst thing that ever happened to America,” Witzke said. “Women overwhelmingly vote on their emotions and liberals are very good at appealing to emotions, ‘Oh, look at these migrant children, they have nowhere to go, look at this pregnant migrant woman, she has nowhere to go, we have got to open up our borders and give her cash assistance for the rest of her life here in America.’ And women vote for that. They vote to have weapons taken away, our Second Amendment rights taken away.”

“Women used to not vote because their husband would make the choice for them,” Witzke continued. “Now, if just our husbands and landowners were voting, we’d be in a much better place than we are now. We’d have closed borders. We’d have no infringements on our Second Amendment rights. Red flag laws would be a thing of the past. And we as women wouldn’t have such authority and power over who gets into elected office because we don’t deserve it. The way that women vote, it’s been terrible. I’m apologizing as a female voter for the rest of my fellow female voters because they are voting our country away, and it is extremely dangerous.”

Witzke is one of few women in the white nationalist America First movement, whose leading activists are known for misogyny in addition to their white nationalist, Christian nationalist views.

