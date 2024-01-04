A Trio of Anti-LGBTQ Bigots Long for the Days When Gays Were Beaten Up and Forced Into the Closet

Vincent James, an unapologetic racist, antisemite, misogynist, conspiracy theorist, and fascist who currently serves as the treasurer of white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ America First organization, appeared on the bigoted Christian nationalist program “CrossTalk” last night, which is hosted by racist conspiracy theorists Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke.

During the course of the program, the three complained that gay people are infiltrating the conservative movement as part of an effort to weaken and ultimately dismantle it.

The discussion prompted Szall, who is virulently anti-gay, to assert that gay people having children should not be tolerated, for the good of the children.

“There used to be a day and age,” Szall said, “[when] it was just bad for the kid. When you think about the kid in the situation; we beat up the kid at school who had two dads. And we weren’t jerks for that, that’s just what we did.”

James, who has openly declared that he would love to live in a society where gay people are thrown off of buildings and have their children kidnapped by government task forces, agreed, saying that when he was younger, kids who were “obviously gay … pretended not to be gay” in order to avoid being bullied and beaten up.

That is how society should be today, concurred Witzke, who is currently being sued by a gay couple whom she baselessly accused of being pedophiles.

“That is how we kind of maintained the line as far as behavior,” Witzke said. “I think that they all need to go back in the closet.”

This sort of unmitigated bigotry is a standard part of the “CrossTalk” program, but as Right Wing Watch reported last year, that has not prevented Republican officials , including Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, from appearing on the program.