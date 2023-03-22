Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Trump Revolutionary Guard

- Lauren Witzke warns that “America will soon become an ungovernable jungle” where white people “will be unwelcome.”
- “Prophetess” Kar Kerr reports that she “will not be making her weekly appearances on Elijah Streams with Steve until later in the year.” She says it is because she needs to “rest and heal,” but we suspect that it likely has something to do with her being called out as a false prophet by Mario Murillo and others.
- Steve Franssen is not a fan of Black people: “Go to grocery store. Get beat up by blacks. Go to cruise ship. Get beat up by blacks. Go to gas station. Get beat up by blacks. Go to NFL game. Get beat up by blacks. Go to Florida. Get beat up by blacks. Go to NYC. Get beat up by blacks.”
- Shane Vaughn reacts exactly as you’d expect to the reports that former President Donald Trump paid hush money to cover up the extramarital affair he had with an adult film actress: “I don’t know, and I don’t care.”
- Nick Fuentes wants to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “tried for treason” and executed for taking a swipe at Trump over his legal difficulties stemming from this affair: “I can’t wait for Trump to become president and for Ron DeSantis to be indicted for treason and then executed by the Trump Revolutionary Guard.”
- Finally, Lance Wallnau and thousands of right-wing Christians prayed in tongues to protect Trump from arrest, as well as from “every witchcraft curse, vex, spell that has been launched against him.”