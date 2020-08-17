Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘The Life and Death of Freedom’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 17, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that the voting age should be raised to at least 25 years old and that all voters should be required to show photo I.D. and proof of income.
  • Jim Bakker continues to claim that he prophesied the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t.
  • DeAnna Lorraine insists that President Donald Trump didn’t dodge the question when he was asked about QAnon last week.
  • Scott Lively proclaims that “reelecting President Trump is not a political choice but an act of self-defense for every American who loves the Holy Bible and the U.S. Constitution.”
  • Glenn Beck has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.
  • Finally, James Robison says that the 2020 election is a choice between “the life and death of freedom.”

