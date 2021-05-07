Rick Wiles Says ‘The American People Are Being Oppressed by Jewish Tyrants’

Virulent bigot and conspiracy theorist Rick Wiles used his “TruNews” program Wednesday to unleash yet another anti-Semitic rant in which he declared that “the American people are being oppressed by Jewish tyrants.”

Wiles, who is deeply anti-Semitic and dedicates many of his “TruNews” programs to railing against Israel and Jews, is equally transphobic, so he got particularly worked up over a threat by Jennifer Pritzker, a transgender business owner, to move her company out of Tennessee in reaction to efforts by the state legislature to pass various pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“This is James Pritzker,” Wiles said, putting a photo of Pritzker on the screen and repeatedly misgendering her. “He or his family are the owners of the Hyatt hotel chain. So they’re billionaires, and they’re using their wealth to fund the homosexual, transgender mental illness campaign in America.”

“Are the Ptizkers Presbyterians or Methodist?” Wiles then asked rhetorically. “They’re Jewish. I’m shocked. Another rich Jew using his money to turn America into a perverted cesspool. When are the American people going to rise up against this Jewish oppression? It is oppression. This is oppression. The American people are oppressed by Jewish tyrants.”