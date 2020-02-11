Hank Kunneman: God Will Protect the U.S. From the Coronavirus Because of Trump

During services at his Lord of Hosts church in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday, right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman proclaimed that God would protect the United States from the coronavirus because of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Listen to the words that I speak to you at this moment, says the Living God,” Kunneman prophesied. “Why do you fear, United States? For I have spoke to you before, and I speak to you again. I have extended and opened a window of mercy to this nation at this time. Therefore the virus that they speak of, the prognostication, the diagnosis—my mercy is the quarantine that shall be greater than what they have spoken to you, United States.”

“Because of the administration that stands in this land, who honors me, who honors the covenants of your forefathers and of the Constitution, and because they have aligned themselves with Israel, and because they have sided on the right side of life—life in the womb, life given outside of the womb—therefore I give life to this nation, and I give mercy,” Kunneman said, on behalf of God. “Do not fear this virus, says the Spirit of God.”