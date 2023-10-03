Former Trump Administration Official William Wolfe Says Elected Officials Must ‘Exercise Authority’ In Accordance With the Bible

Former Trump administration official William Wolfe appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” last week, where he made the case that “Christian nationalism is inevitable.”

The nightly “The Stew Peters Show” and its related network are regularly used to promote white nationalists and antisemites and to spread wild conspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence. Speaking with guest host Paul Harrell of the National File, Wolfe declared that as Christian nationalists, they are “called to restore righteous government and good laws” and ensure that this nation serves the will of God. As such, Wolfe argued, they should proudly wear the label of Christian nationalist, noting that “there are many young men all across America who feel disaffected by the secular global order we live in [and] who see this and say, ‘Well, that’s a pretty cool term, I like it.'”

“I want to work with those young men,” Wolfe declared.

It must be noted that many of “those young men” who are embracing the term “Christian nationalist” are followers and supporters of racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic white nationalist Nick Fuentes and his radical America First movement.

“Now that we essentially have globo-homo nationalism, what does it look like for us to sort of re-pour the foundations of a free society in America?” Wolfe asked. “God is not God of just your heart; God is God of the public square. And I would say that even if a judge or a dog catcher or a president is not a Christian, what they need to recognize most fundamentally is that all authority in God’s creation is derivative from the Creator, and he tells everybody in authority how they should use it.”

“Whether they have repented of their sins and believed in Jesus Christ and accepted the Gospel or not, they will be held accountable,” he continued. “And so our call as Christian nationalists is twofold: yes, we want more unapologetic Christians leading in the public square as Christians, but we’re calling on all leaders who exercise authority—whether they’re Christian or not—to recognize that they will answer to the one supreme authority and they need to learn how to exercise that authority rightly according to his good commands and precepts today.”