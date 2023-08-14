White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Fumes That ‘King of America’ Trump Is Being Disrespected by a ‘Black Immigrant’ Judge

Last week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan warned former President Donald Trump about making inflammatory remarks regarding the case stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

This warning did not sit well with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who used his show Friday night to attack Chutkan for being a “Black immigrant” while declaring that she has no authority over Trump because he is “the king of America.”

“You’re a fucking immigrant,” Fuentes fumed. “We have a Black immigrant and she’s appointed by Obama—another non-citizen, another non-naturalized non-citizen from Kenya—presiding over a case of a former president, and a job creator, and a billionaire, and an all-around titan and admired man, and this person is … going to talk to the king of America like this? Like they pulled him over for having tinted windows, ‘You’re a criminal like anybody else.’ No, bitch. He’s the king of America, you stupid bitch. Go back to Jamaica.”

“You’re not even from here, and you’re gonna try the guy that was voted the president by most of the voters?” he continued to rant. “We live here. We were born here. We’re citizens. We have voting rights. We voted Trump in office. You come over here from some island and say, ‘Well, I’m going to treat him like a common criminal’?”

“That’s the kind of stuff that makes me insane because that is such a joke,” Fuentes said. “We are such a joke as a country. Say whatever you want about China and Russia; they respect the leaders. They respect the people in charge. They don’t play around. Could you imagine a scenario where [Vladimir] Putin or Xi [Jinping] were being treated like that by some foreigner?”

Fuentes appears on a daily livestream where he spreads his far-right ideologies to mostly young and male fans, who he urges to infiltrate conservative movement organizations and offices to try to drag the entire movement in the direction of his authoritarian, anti-democratic worldview. He is a racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic Christian nationalist who openly hates this country yet nevertheless managed to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump in November of 2022 and has previously secured the support of elected leaders like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

