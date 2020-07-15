Robert Maginnis Ranks Barack Obama, George Soros Among ‘Satan’s Greatest Human Proxies’

Family Research Council senior fellow and right-wing conspiracy theorist Robert Maginnis appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” yesterday to promote his latest book, “Collision Course: The Fight to Reclaim Our Moral Compass Before It Is Too Late.”

During the interview, Maginnis said that a chapter in his book exposes “Satan’s greatest human proxies,” among whom he includes former President Barack Obama and billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Among “Satan’s proxies” in history, Maginnis named Mao Zedong, Joseph Stalin, and Adolf Hitler. But among “today’s modern proxies of Satan, people that are true anti-Christs,” Maginnis named North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, China’s Xi Jinping, and George Soros.

“I would argue in our culture today, George Soros—who of course funds antifa and Black Lives Matter and other radical groups—is a major Antichrist,” Maginnis said.

Maginnis then cited a document from the right-wing organization WallBuilders that characterizes Obama as “America’s Most Biblically-Hostile U.S. President” as proof that Obama is also a modern-day proxy of Satan.

“[The report contains] over 100 very well-recorded, well-documented examples of his anti-biblical actions that have really come after Christians in America,” Maginnis said. “Very anti-Christian behaviors and decisions and displays.”