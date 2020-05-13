Dave Daubenmire Says ‘Communist Muslim Freak’ Barack Obama ‘Must Go to Jail’

Radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire declared on his “Pass The Salt Live” program yesterday that former President Barack Obama “must go to jail” and should probably be hanged for treason.

Daubenmire, who last year made multiple trips to Chappaqua, New York, to protest outside the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and demand the latter’s arrest, said that Obama must be held accountable for supposedly using his office to destroy both Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump.

“He must go to jail,” Daubenmire said. “There’s no doubt that Barack Obama knew what was being done to Donald Trump. He knew it. He knew what was being done to Michael Flynn. Barack Obama knew it. We have the evidence. He knew it.”

“The buck stops at the top,” he continued. “If we think [James] Comey and [James] Clapper—getting those little peons—if we think that’s it, no, no, no. In order for justice to be restored to America, Barack Hussein Obama, the communist Muslim freak, must be put in jail.”

“The president of the United States destroyed Michael Flynn,” Daubenmire declared. “That in itself in my opinion is a hangable offense.”