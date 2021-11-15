Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Luciferian Stranglehold

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 15, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Johnny Enlow sees prophetic significance in the Atlanta Braves’ World Series championship. Enlow also saw prophetic significance in the results of the College Football Championship and the Super Bowl.
  • Having been fired from TruNews, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall are teaming up to launch a “Christian Media Company to counter the Luciferian stranglehold on Conservative Media.”
  • Jim Darlington warns that COVID-19 and the vaccines are a plot to commit genocide: “We are being murdered, en masse. We are witnesses to genocide. This is what follows the ‘death of god’ as the night follows the day.”
  • We had never heard of Savannah Lynn Misner (aka “The Savvy Truth”) until she spoke at the ReAwaken America conference last weekend, but given the current state of the conservative movement, it’s probably only a matter of time before she’s hosting a show on Fox News or representing a predominantly GOP district in Congress or something.
  • Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos is now hawking Catholic iconography on the Church Militant’s YouTube shopping network.

Tags: Edward Szall Jim Darlington Johnny Enlow Lauren Witzke Milo Yiannopoulos Savannah Lynn Misner Leftovers

