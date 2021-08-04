Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Something Big Is Gonna Happen

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke claims the media owes him an apology for criticizing his anti-vaccine rants: “These are not new people getting COVID. This is the shedding process from that silly, evil, wicked vaccine that they should have never got to begin with.”
  • Mario Murillo declares that President Joe Biden “has sold himself to do evil, every bit as much as Ahab in the Bible.”
  • Rep. Louie Gohmert appeared on “The Stew Peters Show” Tuesday night, apparently unconcerned about the fact that Peters has repeatedly called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be executed.
  • Douglas G. Frank, one of the “cyber guys” who has been supplying Mike Lindell with “evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, suggests those responsible should be put to death: “Frankly, they’re traitors, and they deserve traitors’ treatment.”
  • Bill Mitchell thinks that Capitol Police officers are being killed before they can provide evidence that antifa and BLM carried out the Jan. 6 insurrection.
  • Hank Kunneman “calls forth” election audits all across the nation “to reveal to the Earth that the election was, in fact, stolen.”
  • Finally, Robin Bullock reveals that God let him know that “the decision has been made” about returning Trump to office, so everyone should be on the lookout for “something” to happen between now and November.

