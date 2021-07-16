Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Swing From the Neck

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 16, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Greg Locke continues to insist that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and that Joe Biden is not really president: “The military does not listen to Joe Biden. They take zero orders from Joe Biden. The guy can’t even get in the Pentagon.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer accuses Sen. James Lankford of “corruption” for taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and then receiving a campaign contribution from the company shortly thereafter.
  • Lauren Witzke declares that “we’re facing a fight with a powerful Satanic Regime that calculated and planned America’s destruction for decades.”
  • Roseanne Barr has been reduced to interviewing people like QAnon conspiracy theorist Bishop Larry Gaiters.
  • Finally, Stew Peters suggests that Anthony Fauci should be executed for crimes against humanity: “What did we do to Saddam Hussein? These people swung from their neck in front of the world for killing far less people.”

