Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Ultimate Alpha Male

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 30, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Jerome Corsi warns that if Joe Biden is elected president, calling the fire department will result in antifa activists showing up to abuse your family, ransack your house, and burn it to the ground.
  • Bill Mitchell melts down over those who protest by kneeling during the national anthem: “It is a complete and utterly preposterous joke.”
  • Stephen Strang declares that recent conservative losses at the Supreme Court are a “clarion call to the fact that we need our president for four more years, as it is now obvious that we need two more justices on the Supreme Court to protect the rights not only of the unborn but of believers as well.”
  • David Lane says that American culture has been “hijacked by atheistic secularism”: “The infernal and life-threatening organizations antifa and Black Lives Matter espouse Marxism, destruction of the nuclear family, abortion, transgenderism, Queer Nation, homosexuality and so forth.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley proclaims that “meatheads” and “alpha male” studs like he and President Donald Trump will be the ones who “take this country back from all these fucking loser ass cucks.”

Tags: Bill Mitchell Brenden Dilley David Lane Jerome Corsi Stephen Strang Joe Biden Leftovers

You Might Also Like