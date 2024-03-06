Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Punishable By Death

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 6, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Bianca Gracia, who introduced Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys to Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers in a D.C. parking garage the night before the Jan. 6 insurrection, failed to win her GOP primary in Texas last night.
  • Radical right-wing preacher Joshua Feuerstein was likewise trounced in his bid for the Texas legislature in last night’s primary.
  • Right-wing pastor Allen Mashburn, who ran for lieutenant governor in North Carolina in hopes that he could “stand strong” with his close friend Mark Robinson in the governor’s office, failed to advance in the GOP primary.
  • On the other hand, right-wing pastor Mark Harris, whose election to Congress in 2018 was thrown out because of rampant fraud on the part of his campaign, won his GOP primary in North Carolina last night.
  • Nick Fuentes gushes about how “fucking hot” and “Hitleresque” former President Donald Trump is, proclaiming his willingness to “die for the personhood of Donald Trump”: “Trump gives the order, we follow. It’s as simple as that.”
  • Finally, it should come as no surprise that Jon Miller’s followers believe that “blaspheming Christ” should be “punishable by death.”
