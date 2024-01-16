Right Wing Bonus Tracks: We Don’t Deserve Trump

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 16, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Radical right-wing pastor Joshua Feuerstein reveals that he was personally recruited by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to run for the state legislature.
  • Ali Alexander warns that “Taylor Swift is a Masonic plot” to “degrade White people, taking them from wholesome country singer to jezebel slut childless skank, through an avatar.”
  • Following former President Donald Trump’s win in Iowa, Lance Wallnau lashed out at Christians who can’t see that “God frequently gives America better leadership than we deserve.” “Listen up, buttercup! God is giving you someone better than you deserve. The country doesn’t deserve Trump!”
  • MAGA pastor/Trump cultist Jackson Lahmeyer claims that everyone benefited when Trump was in office and rejoiced because “he is a righteous man”: “How can a New York playboy be a righteous man? He is a righteous man because he does what is right.”
  • In a now-deleted post, Anna Perez said that “if you don’t want me to be racist then stop giving me reasons to be.”
  • Finally, Michael Flynn declares that “the second coming of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong combined is Barack Obama.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ali Alexander Anna Perez Jackson Lahmeyer Joshua Feuerstein Ken Paxton Lance Wallnau Michael Flynn Leftovers

You Might Also Like