Bianca Gracia Claims Those Who ‘Stole’ Her Texas State Senate Seat Are ‘Gonna Have to Deal With God’

Bianca Gracia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, recently ran for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claimed, God had called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.” So positive was Gracia that God wanted her to inhabit that seat that she went around claiming victory in the Republican primary months before it even occurred, even warning Christians that they would be held accountable by God if they didn’t vote for her.

When primary Election Day arrived March 1, Gracia came in last place, drawing single-digit support. Predictably, she refuses to accept that result and is insisting that the election was stolen from her (and God).

When Gracia spoke at the recent ReAwaken America tour event in San Diego, California, earlier this month, she claimed that those who supposedly stole the election from her are now “gonna have to deal with God.”

“God chose me for a reason,” Gracia declared. “I didn’t lose. I won.”

“Now you’ve just gone and made me more dangerous,” she added. “[I] went into the lion’s den and those hyenas thought they were gonna eat me up, but guess what? They fed me and they fed me good. I now know your strategies. I know what you think. I know what you’re doing, and you’ve just made me more dangerous.”

“Let me tell you something,” Gracia declared. “They’re gonna have to deal with God. They don’t need to worry about me. They need to be ready for God because God knows exactly what they did. See, you don’t steal from me, or you, or you; you steal from him, because when he chooses you and he tells you to go, you go and you don’t ask questions.”