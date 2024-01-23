Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Only Christians Understand History

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 23, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Kandiss Taylor declares that “there’s no such thing as Separation of Church and State”: “We are the church, and we run this state!”
  • Joshua Feuerstein has secured the coveted endorsement of his own family.
  • Christian nationalist Jarrin Jackson says that parents of transgender children are spitting in the face of God because trans children are “a plague on our society”: “Trans children are an abomination to the Lord.”
  • Ella Maulding proclaims that “the production and distribution of pornography should be met with the death penalty.”
  • Finally, Tim Barton asserts that “only Christians can have a really proper understanding of history because we’re the only ones who have the proper understanding of the world and have the right worldview.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ella Maulding Jarrin Jackson Joshua Feuerstein Kandiss Taylor Tim Barton Leftovers

You Might Also Like