Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Yo, Ben Shapiro Raps

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 26, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Radical right-wing preacher/current GOP candidate for a seat in the Texas state legislature Joshua Feuerstein is offering to “lead an armed civilian militia to the border.”
  • Ben Zeisloft says that “the state exists to punish evildoers. The people who murder babies are evildoers. Christians must therefore reform the state so that they prosecute murderers of the preborn.”
  • Ben Shapiro raps. Really.
  • Reanna Dilley, wife of Trump cultist/MAGA troll Brenden Dilley, is mad that nobody wants to buy her art and she thinks it is all President Joe Biden’s fault.
  • Finally, Floyd Brown, who is serving as campaign chairman of Kari Lake’s bid for the U.S. Senate, declares that the U.S. has gone “backwards in race relations” because former President Barack Obama created so much racial division: “Now, because of DEI, when you see a Black surgeon, you get a question in your mind.”
