Right Wing Bonus Tracks: King Trump

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 5, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Lance Wallnau, who has openly declared himself to be a Christian nationalist, now insists that he is actually just “a nationalist who is a Christian.”
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that “Nikki Haley is basically Hillary Clinton.”
  • Right-wing pastor and “prophet” Curt Landry attempts to explain what is really going on heading into the 2024 elections. Good luck trying to follow whatever it is he’s saying.
  • Being a prophet seems to be a lucrative job for Chuck Pierce, who is earning over $2 million a year.
  • Finally, Lauren Witzke wants to see the United States turned into a hereditary “theocratic monarchy” under the control of the Trump family: “King Trump, for life. Let’s go.”
