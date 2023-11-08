Right Wing Bonus Tracks: It Was Cheated

- Ohio voters enshrined protection for reproductive rights in the state constitution in yesterday’s election, so Ohio-based right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire did what everyone of the right does whenever they lose elections now: “Vote Yes did not win in Ohio last night. It was cheated.”
- Far-right pastor John Amanchukwu has a question about America in the wake of the Ohio election: “Are we worse than Hamas?”
- Jason Rapert fumes over Republican losses in elections around the country yesterday: “The future of America is on the line and Christians are the only block of voters left to Save The Nation from the current march to the bottom of the pit of hell being led by the Democrat Party in our nation. … If we continue to slaughter babies, idolize the profane, promote sinful homosexual lifestyles, abandon our support for Israel, and reject God – America will fail and cease to exist as we have known it.”
- Mario Murillo speculates that “celebrity prophets and preachers” made false prophecies about the 2020 election to weaken the church: “It makes you wonder if Satan had a hand in this. Did he get them to prophesy lies so the Church would be weak and unprepared? Did their prophecies, like the ‘let’s all just eat cake’ prophesies of a certain false prophet, lull the Church into letting down her guard?”
- Finally, Steven Andrew claims that his daily program created a revival in America that “brought God’s favor to raise up Christian Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House.”