Right Wing Bonus Tracks: An Attack on Masculinity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 20, 2022 5:16 pm
  • Mario Murillo declares that “Fauci is guilty of perhaps the greatest scandal in American History. Obama callously dictates policies that are killing freedom because he hates America. Biden is a lawless puppet who will do and say anything to appease his masters. Other evil doers have wrapped a noose around the neck of free speech and every other right we hold dear.”
  • Mark Burns praises televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s Victory Channel network for being one of the only places where people like him can openly “talk about Jesus Christ and taking over government.”
  • Duane Chapman (aka Dog the Bounty Hunter) spoke at Hank Kunneman’s “Opening The Heaven” conference where he asserted that Republicans will wipe out the Democrats in the midterm elections and then President Joe Biden might commit suicide, just like Adolf Hitler did.
  • Dalton Clodfelter is outraged that HBO Max is removing cigarettes and cigars from old movie posters, calling it an “attack on masculinity.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes’ America First organization is looking for 100-plus interns.

