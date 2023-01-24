Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Rise of the Fourth Reich

January 24, 2023
  • David Lane says that the Founding Fathers refused to turn civil government “over to Satan and those who serve him. They would neither surrender the ministry of civil government nor give in to those who live in rebellion against God.”
  • Nick Fuentes has had his Twitter account restored.
  • Mario Murillo continues his crusade against false prophets Kat Kerr and Robin Bullock.
  • Steve Deace has a new book coming out next month: “Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again.”
  • Finally, right-wing pastor Brandon Holthaus declares that the “woke movement” is “the Whore of Babylon.”

