Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Free Baked Alaska

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 31, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Glenn Beck says that the indictment of former President Donald Trump is a ploy to get conservatives to “riot” so that they’ll be blamed when society inevitably collapses.
  • Mario Murillo explains that if Trump really is the “modern-day Cyrus” like so many evangelicals claim, then “you have to come to one conclusion: Cyrus only helped Israel for a very short period of time, then his influence just ended.”
  • Edward Szall is calling for the passage of “red f*g laws” to prevent transgender people from owning guns.
  • Andrew Anglin asserts that “on a long enough timeline, your wife will have sex with other men. There is no man on earth who is good enough for any woman, and women do not feel guilt. In a society without shame, you have no chance at all.”
  • Finally, Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) has been released early from prison, where he was serving a 60-day sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tags: Andrew Anglin Baked Alaska Edward Szall Glenn Beck Mario Murillo Tim Gionet Leftovers

