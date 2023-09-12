Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Demonic Drugs

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 12, 2023 5:05 pm
  • Todd Starnes interviewed Mike Huckabee on Monday but apparently didn’t think it was important to ask Huckabee about his recent comment threatening that if President Donald Trump fails to win the 2024 election because of the multiple indictments he is facing, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”
  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is on the “host committee” for an upcoming event featuring Charlie Kirk that is organized by self-proclaimed “Christocrat” Rick Scarborough and his Recover America organization.
  • Tony Perkins and Jennifer Bauwens of the Family Research Council warn that the decriminalization of psychedelics is “opening people up to demonic activity.”
  • Stew Peters dedicated his 9/11 program to spreading conspiracy theories, but his effort was repeatedly undercut by his guest, Buzz Patterson, who systemically shot down Peters’ efforts to cast doubt on the official story.
  • Finally, we challenge Ben Quine of Christians Engage to cite a reputable source for this Alexander Hamilton quote: “When a government betrays the people by amassing too much power and becoming tyrannical, the people have no choice but to exercise their original right of self-defense—to fight the government.” Hamilton never said or wrote anything of the sort.

Tags: Ben Quine Buzz Patterson Dan Patrick Jennifer Bauwens Mike Huckabee Rick Scarborough Stew Peters Todd Starnes Tony Perkins Leftovers Christians Engaged Family Research Council Recover America

You Might Also Like