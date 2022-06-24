Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Roe Reversal

- Todd Starnes reacted to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade: “For decades, it felt strange asking God to bless America – a nation that was responsible for legalizing the slaughter of the unborn. I wondered if, in fact, we should’ve been asking God to have mercy on our nation. But today — today — is different. God did have mercy on our nation and I truly believe that God will once again bless America.”
- Shane Vaughn heaped praise on former President Donald Trump: “DON’T YOU EVER QUESTION AGAIN if Donald Trump was placed into the WHITE HOUSE BY YAHWEH HIMSELF.”
- Matt Walsh predicted that “history will look back on today like we look back on the abolition of slavery and the liberation of the concentration camps. It is a day when abject evil has suffered a major defeat, and many innocent humans will live and be free because of it.”
- Patrick Howley proclaimed that “leftist women should not be allowed to murder babies. They are demonically possessed.”
- Neil Kumar declared that “leftist women wouldn’t have been able to kill their unborn babies anymore anyways because the Vaxx has already sterilized them.”
- Finally, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced “the statewide closure of his agency’s offices today in honor of the nearly 70 million unborn babies killed in the womb since 1973. June 24th will be an annual Office of the Attorney General holiday in recognition of this momentous decision—and the many lives lost before it.”