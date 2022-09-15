Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Trump or Nothing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 15, 2022 5:05 pm
  • Todd Starnes’ website claims that “leftists lost it online” after Starnes spoke at the Pray, Vote, Stand summit Thursday. Their evidence consists entirely to two critical tweets.
  • Al Mohler also spoke at the Pray, Vote, Stand summit, where he said that it’s “absolutely necessary” for all Christians to vote in the 2022 midterms and warned that any Christian who votes “wrongly” is being “unfaithful” to God.
  • Outraged about the FBI seizing the cell phone of election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, Stew Peters wants to see all the top-level officials at the FBI, CDC, FDA, CIA, and NSA fired and imprisoned.
  • Speaking of Peters, he is obviously a big fan of Christian fascist Dalton Clodfelter, as he not only gave Clodfelter a program on his network but is also proudly seconding Clodfelter’s racist views.
  • John Zmirak and Eric Metaxas have become so extreme that they’re now spreading the far-right “white genocide” conspiracy theory, likening the situation for white Christians in the U.S. today to Nazi Germany and the genocide in Rwanda.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes declares, “I’m either voting for Trump in ’24 or I’m not voting,” vowing to “spoil it for Republicans if we get [Ron] DeSantis.”

