Mike Huckabee Warns 2024 Will Be the Last Election ‘Decided by Ballots Rather Than Bullets’ if Trump Loses

Former Arkansas governor and failed presidential candidate Mike Huckabee opened the most recent episode of his “Huckabee” program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network by warning that if former President Donald Trump fails to win the 2024 election because of the multiple indictments he is facing, “it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”

“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third-world dictatorships, banana republics, and communist regimes?” Huckabee asked during his opening monologue of Saturday night’s episode. “The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made-up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them, or all of the above.”

“If you are not paying attention, you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024,” Huckabee claimed.

“Here’s the problem,” Huckabee warned. “If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets.”