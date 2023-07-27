‘Prophet’ Robin Bullock Insists That Prophets Could Not Possibly Have Been Wrong About the 2020 Election

Right-wing pastor Robin Bullock is among the group of self-proclaimed “prophets” who repeatedly prophesied that former President Donald Trump would win reelection in 2020 and who have steadfastly refused to acknowledge that they were wrong or admit that Joe Biden is president.

During Tuesday’s episode of his weekly “The Eleventh Hour” program, Bullock once again insisted that the prophesies regarding the 2020 election were correct, arguing rather circularly that since he and other prophets are prophets, there is no way they could have been wrong.

“There’s some things that we’ve given in a prophetic word that I’ve said that absolutely there’s no way you could have made it up,” Bullock asserted. “They come to pass, and it’s all recorded. [There are] prophecies other prophets have given that are astounding. You just look at it and say, ‘You can’t make this stuff up.'”

“Do you think that they would hit it on everything like that and miss who won the election?” he asked. “Folks, that’s stupid.”

Despite the fact that Biden has been in the White House for nearly a full term now, some “prophets” have joined the rest of MAGA movement in endlessly promoting the Big Lie that the election was stolen rather than admit that their preferred presidential candidate lost or that their prophecies were false. On a political level, repeatedly lying about the election provides justification for imposing new restrictions on voting and potentially motivates conservatives to turn out in 2024. But to these self-proclaimed “prophets,” their commitment to the Big Lie is also deeply personal, as promoting it provides a convenient explanation for their false prophecies and allows them to insist that their reputations as influential religious leaders, political commentators, and oracles of God remain intact and unsullied.

Bullock has recently become a close associate of right-wing political operative Roger Stone, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump after being convicted of lying, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional investigation, and who now calls himself “a solider in the army of God.” Stone has appeared with Bullock on Elijah Streams and recently described Bullock as someone he can count on to “lift me up” and “get me headed in the right direction.”

