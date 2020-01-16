God Told Hank Kunneman That Mike Pence Will Be President in 2024

On Tuesday, right-wing, flag-loving, pro-Trump pastor Hank Kunneman and his wife, Brenda, appeared on pastor Benny Hinn’s television program, where Hank delivered a prophetic message from God that Vice President Mike Pence will be elected president in 2024.

Kunneman kicked things off by repeating his claim that God had told him that President Donald Trump would get two terms in office, with each term representing one of the World Trade Center towers that fell on 9/11. But, he added, the two towers represent not only two terms for Trump, but also two presidencies for godly leaders.

Kunneman then claimed that he recently had a vision in which he saw the foot of the Lord slam down on America and smear itself back and forth across the nation.

“And then the voice of the Lord spoke,” Kunneman said. “He said, ‘They tried to impeach Moses.’ I never thought about that in all of my understanding. They tried to remove him. They didn’t like him. They complained about his leadership … They got the people to complain and become the devil’s prophets. Yet God raised up this man because he saw something in Moses that the people weren’t seeing. You know what it was? He stood up for God and he stood up for the nation.”

“God had a plan and an agenda to rescue a nation,” he added. “And when his foot came down in that vision, he said these words, he said, ‘Who is on the Lord’s side?’ … So this is very important in this time that we side with God and we side with what he is doing.”

Kunneman then related yet another vision in which he claimed that God showed him the words “payback” and “recompense,” with an emphasis on the last syllable as “Pence.”

“Why do you think God allowed a man to be raised up with the name Trump?” Kunneman asked. “The Lord said, ‘I’m standing in the midst of the man and my spirit is attached to him and I’m putting Trump and I’m calling it tr-i-umph, with I’m standing in the middle.’ Why do you think there’s the word ‘Pence’? Because there is something of God’s plan if we pray and cooperate with God prophetically.”

Hinn was elated by the revelation.

“Let’s believe that the church will do that,” Hinn said. “That the church will turn things around and Pence will become president in 2024. Somebody say hallelujah. The church needs a born-again, Holy Ghost tongue-speaking president in the White House. We all want that.”