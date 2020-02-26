Hank Kunneman Says God Told Him Trump’s Impeachment Will Be ‘Removed and Erased’ From History

During the most recent “Prophetic Pulse” conference call hosted by right-wing pastors Hank and Brenda Kunneman, Hank Kunneman delivered a prophetic declaration about the supposed spiritual significance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing in half a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month. Kunneman claims that God told him that Pelosi’s act will result in a split arising within the Democratic Party and the record of Trump’s impeachment being “removed and erased.”

“When I saw that, something in my heart didn’t settle right,” Kunneman said. “It was disgraceful … So I began to pray and I said, ‘Lord, you need to speak to me, if you don’t mind. I really want to know why this bothered me.’ And I said, ‘Lord, it’s not just my own heart. I sensed there is something in your heart that you didn’t like about this.'”

Kunneman claimed that God came to him in the middle of the night and proclaimed that “when the documents of the speech were divided, their party house shall be, going forward, more divided, with a new form of Democratic Party that will arise. And they will say Reformed Progressive Socialist Party.”

“The attempt to tarnish this president’s name and time in office by impeachment vote and trial, the record of it will be torn in two. Removed and erased,” Kunneman continued, claiming to be speaking on behalf of God.