Mark Taylor Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘Worked for the Kingdom of Darkness’

During his weekly appearance on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” YouTube program Monday night, radical QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor joined the parade of right-wing activists who have attacked Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the wake of her death last week.

Taylor asserted that Ginsburg “worked for the kingdom of darkness” and was placed on the Supreme Court to protect and normalize pedophilia.

“She worked for the kingdom of darkness,” Taylor said. “Who was she appointed by? Bill Clinton. Did he really appoint her? Because we all know Bill didn’t run the White House, Hillary did. Hillary put her in. We all know who Hillary and what Hillary is.”

“There’s a reason why she was put in that position to begin with,” he continued. “It is to protect the pedophilia, to make it normalized, to protect abortion. We all know that abortion is a sacrifice to their god called Moloch or Baal—Baal is a very violent entity; it feeds off the blood of the innocent. She’s protecting these. She was put it in place as a protection mechanism, as a kingdom of darkness watchman on the wall, if you will.”

“The fact of the matter is she worked for the kingdom of darkness,” Taylor concluded. “Some people were calling her a pioneer. She was a pioneer for the kingdom of darkness.”