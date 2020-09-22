‘That’s No Accident’: Robert Henderson Credits His Prayer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Trump-loving right-wing pastor Robert Henderson used the Sunday service at his Radiant Church in Waco, Texas, to brag that a prayer he delivered last week in Washington, D.C., was responsible for removing Ruth Bader Ginsburg from the Supreme Court.

Henderson, who claims to have secured President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory by beseeching “the courts of Heaven” and asserts that he has been called by God to serve as Trump’s spiritual running mate in 2020, said that he attended a meeting with other conservative evangelicals in Washington last Monday where he prayed for control over the Supreme Court. Just days later, Henderson said, Ginsburg died.

“That’s no accident,” he claimed.

Citing 1 Peter 5:8, which says that “your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour,” Henderson said that he had been told by God to “ask for a judgment against the lion in the spirit realm that was seeking to devour.” Henderson claimed that this lion spirit is “connected to the natural judicial system” via 2 Timothy 4:16-18.

“We were in the meeting on Monday night in D.C., and I told them, I said, ‘Look, we need to go into the courts of Heaven right now while we’re on-site in D.C., and we need to shut the mouth of the lion, judicially,'” Henderson said. “‘We need to ask for a judgment against the lion that has actually been devouring and intends to devour from the Supreme Court. We need to get a judgment against this lion that Paul said God shut the mouth of.’ So, I led us into that place. Well, guess what? Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away. President Trump will establish a new Supreme Court justice. That’s no accident.”

“You need to understand that if we don’t shut down this abortion issue, that blood altar will invite demonic powers into this nation,” Henderson screamed later in his sermon. “It’s not just about the babies, it’s about a blood altar that is inviting demonic powers. We have to shut it down, and we need a judgment, a judgment, a judgment against the mouth of the lion.”

Henderson is not alone is asking God to change the court and in celebrating Ginsburg’s death. Religious-right supporters, including POTUS Shield’s Frank Amedia, have often prayed for God to “remove” Supreme Court justices so Trump can appoint new justices to the court who will overturn Roe v. Wade.