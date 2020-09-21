Dave Daubenmire Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was ‘Wicked and Destructive,’ Compares Her to Hitler

On his “Pass The Salt Live” webcast this morning, radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire reacted to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by calling her “wicked and destructive” and asserting that Christians should no more mourn her death than they would mourn the death of Adolf Hitler.

“Hitler condoned the killing of at least 6 million,” Daubenmire said. “Ginsburg—60 million. Do you mourn Hitler’s death? Who’s more wicked?”

“If it wasn’t a tragedy that Hitler died, why is it a tragedy that she died?” he continued. “Can somebody explain that to me, please?”

Later in the program, Daubenmire facetiously defended Hitler as he mocked those who praised Ginsburg in the wake of her death.

“Hitler had good intentions,” Daubenmire said, sarcastically. “He reformed Germany. He did a lot of good things. He rebuilt their economy. We’re just not going to hold this murder of these Jews against him, are we? He did a lot of great thing. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, why she went and advanced women’s rights. She brought women out of the kitchen. Oh, she did so many good things.”

“Do you see where I’m going with this, folks?” he concluded. “Wake the heck up. She was destructive. She was wicked and destructive.”