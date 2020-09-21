Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Right Reacts to the Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

- Gordon Klingenschmitt reacts to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “I personally mourn her death because she apparently did not know Christ. This past month I prayed for her soul, that she would prepare to meet God. Now she has met God. How will the Holy and Righteous God, the God of Moses, Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, receive a powerful earthly judge who declined to help innocent children avoid slaughter, who legalized sodomy. … Since I’m not her Judge, it’s not for me to say if Ginsburg is in heaven or hell. But those are the only two options.”
- E.W. Jackson shares his thoughts on Ginsburg’s passing: “While I have compassion and even some admiration for her as a human being, I will not join the hypocrisy parade of praising her judicial legacy. In my view, it is not a good one, and we would be better off as a country to undo much of it.”
- Sheila Zilinsky doesn’t hold back on her view regarding Ginsburg: “There’s no rest where that mass murdering hag went. She killed more babies & ruined more lives than Hitler, Mao & Stalin combined. That’s a fact.”
- John Zmirak suggests that God killed Ginsburg “at just this moment for some special reason”: “Maybe God wants to strip away the veneer of lies and distortions surrounding our upcoming vote in November. Then force us to see what’s really at stake.”
- Operation Rescue declares that “this is a moment we have been waiting for since the first state decriminalized abortion in 1968. This is the moment that President Trump’s decision can shift the Court away from its current pro-abortion bent. With this nominee, he can literally save millions of innocent lives throughout future generations and restore a respect for human life that has been deteriorating in our culture.”
- Josiah Lippincott writes at American Greatness, a pro-Trump right-wing blog, about whether President Donald Trump should nominate a new Supreme Court justice before the election: “The Supreme Court is the most powerful legislative body in America. It is an entirely partisan institution. Let’s stop pretending otherwise.”
- Finally, Paula White insists that Senate Republicans can confirm a Trump SCOTUS nominee in an election year despite blocking Obama’s nominee in 2016: “By law, we have the right to confirm … a Supreme Court justice.”