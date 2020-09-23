Trump’s ‘Prophets’ Say Ginsburg’s Death Just First ‘Blast’ of God’s Wrath, Suggest Biden or Pelosi Could Be Next 

A group of dominionist “prophets” declared Tuesday evening that the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday was just the beginning of the divine vengeance they say is about to be poured out on those who resist God’s plan to use President Donald Trump and his Supreme Court appointments to do away with legal abortion in the United States.

Frank Amedia, a former Trump campaign adviser and founder of the Trump-supporting “prophetic” network POTUS Shield, hosted nightly online events over the past week as part of seven days of prayer and fasting about the election and Supreme Court. Over the weekend, they celebrated Ginsburg’s death as the fulfillment of Amedia’s prophecy that God would give Trump three Supreme Court justices in his first term

As he did over the weekend, Amedia suggested Tuesday that God took Ginsburg out and that her death was just the beginning. He said God would make three more major moves to make his power known before the election. “Sometimes it’s good for someone to check out,” Amedia said. “They need to go.”

Amedia warned that an angry God is coming for those who oppose him, claiming that “60 million voices”—the number of abortions religious-right groups say have taken place in America since Roe v. Wade—are asking for blood. He said:

I sense that in this specific season that began at Rosh Hashanah, as we’re going through these epics, that the Lord’s going to be unleashing readily here now, we’re gonna see some vengeance of God come out, some anger of God come out, and I don’t know—some people just may not make it to the end of this election. That’s all I’m gonna say. We’re gonna leave it at that. And we pray for that, and we pray for them. But this is not a time to mess with God. God is moving, and he’s gonna steamroll some people. He’s moving, and those who want to get in the way of what God wants to do right now, I can just hear those 60 million voices thundering out to God, for the blood.

Amedia cited a verse from the biblical book of Isaiah: “He said, ‘Behold, I will make you a new sharp threshing instrument—sharp teeth, having teeth that you shall thresh the mountains and beat them small and shall make the hills as chaff.’” Amedia added:

This isn’t a time for mushy-wushy Christianity—you know, ‘Kumbayah, we love everybody.’ But you know, sometimes God takes the hammer out. And I’m telling you, in this epic time that he’s going with right now, you don’t want to get in the way of this move of God. This isn’t a time to touch the anointed of God. … You don’t want to do that. God is gonna steamroll.

Amedia has previously suggested that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was mocking God when he said there would be no miracle to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. On Tuesday, he suggested that Biden was tempting fate when he said at the Democratic convention that “the soul of the nation is at stake,” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was doing the same when she said recently that congressional Democrats would use “every arrow in our quiver.” Amedia said:

Sometimes, if you listen, out of the words of those who are opposing God, you hear the prophetic of God. Two things have been seething in my spirit. One was the cry that came from the left and from Biden, and especially in the Democratic convention, that the soul of the nation is at stake. Bingo. The soul of the nation is at stake. Pelosi, in one of her diatribes in the last two days, she says, ‘We have many arrows in our quiver.’ And I said, ‘Oh my god, you don’t know what you just agreed to.’ Because the Lord said he has put on trajectory a ballistic missile that has multiple warheads. And it’s going to hit its mark.

Amedia repeated his assertion that God told him there would be three more acts of God like the taking of Ginsburg. He said:

When the Lord spoke, and he said there will be three more. And he said that trajectory of that missile has already been set. And the Lord spoke that no one’s going to be able to get it off its trajectory and that it will hit its marks. And just as David hit his mark with the stone and felled the giant, there’s going to be three of them. Interesting enough … and I’m just throwing it out there for speculation. When he told me that, I said, ‘Lord, three and why not four? And he said, ‘Son, do you want four? Ask me.’ And I hesitated, because I didn’t know what four was. … Just what if there’s one more appointment coming? Just what if? And what if it comes sooner rather than later?

On Tuesday evening’s livestream, Amedia was joined by Cindy Jacobs and Lou Engle, prominent “prophets” associated with the dominionist New Apostolic Reformation, a Pentecostal movement whose leaders teach that God has empowered modern-day apostles and prophets to transform Christianity and whole nations and to help bring about the return of Jesus Christ .

Jacobs seemed to suggest that some of God’s followers might be the instruments of his wrath: “This is a season where God is going to raise up his dread champions, I mean, those who are fighting for righteousness—you know, the Sons of Thunder—and who will not be silent and who will not be silenced. And so, I think that this is, God is taking a measure of our mettle, a measure of who we really are.”

Jacobs predicted that the coming revival will be “messy”—and would be utter chaos if not for the prayers of intercessors—adding that God’s judgment is coming against liberal states. She portrayed public health restrictions on churches as religious persecution and warned of the “criminalization of Christianity.” Jacobs compared the governors of California and Washington state, who she said are “clamping down more and more and more,” to the biblical Pharaoh who resisted Moses’ demand to free the Israelites until God brought plagues against the Egyptians. “And the Lord said to me, ‘Just like I did with Moses, I’m hardening their heart.’”

Engle, an anti-abortion activist known for organizing large political prayer rallies, has frequently led prayers that God would “remove” Supreme Court justices who support Roe v. Wade, urging Christians not to be squeamish or “humanistic” about praying for God to “sweep away the judges.” On Tuesday, he portrayed the death of Ginsburg as part of God’s plan to bring a reckoning to America for the “shedding of innocent blood” through abortion:

I really believe what has just happened on Rosh Hashanah, the 18th, I believe that God is actually bringing America to a day of reckoning on the shedding of innocent blood. I actually believe that what happened there on the 18th with Ruth Ginsburg, I believe God has shifted the whole conversation from the coronavirus to the courts. I believe we are in a moment. We are literally in a moment that God is dealing with America on the shedding of innocent blood. When George Floyd was killed and the whole nation saw it, I believe the accumulated blood of the nation, now with 60 million babies—if we don’t deal with it, in our course, God is going to deal with it in his course, like the Civil War. I feel we’re in that kind of place, and this election is choose life or death. I feel this in my heart.

Engle has asserted since 2018 that God has anointed Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, “from the throne room of God,” he decreed, “Remember the name Amy Coney Barrett!” He also compared Trump to William Wilberforce, a British politician influential in ending the slave trade and slavery in the British empire, decreeing, “President Trump is the William Wilberforce for the ending of the slave trade of abortion.”

Engle claimed that in January, his pastor and New Apostolic Reformation leader Ché Ahn told him about a dream in which God gave Engle “authority over Pelosi, under President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Engle declared “the victory of the cross over Jezebel right now.” Jezebel was a wicked woman in the Bible; some Christians invoke the “Jezebel spirit” to refer to demonic spirits associated with sexual immorality and other sins. “I’m declaring, ‘Intercessors are rising with authority over the United States and over the spirit of Jezebel.’”

Also participating in Tuesday’s event was evangelist Pat Schatzline, who talked about preaching recently at the Marine Corps based Camp Lejeune. “We’re about to see the army of nobodies rise up, the sons and daughters … God said, ‘Tell them that I am in the midst of this, tell them I am redeeming the ground.’”

“I heard the Lord say to me yesterday, ‘I am preparing Haman’s gallows,’” Schatzline said, referring to the Bible story about an evil adviser to the Persian king whose was hung on the gallows he had prepared to kill Jews before his scheme was thwarted by Esther. Schatzline continued, “ I am preparing the Haman gallows right now. And those that have stood in the way and tried to take out my people.’ So, we know that there’s three more shifts coming. But I tell you what you’re going to see right now, the day of the celebrity Christianity is over. God is about to raise up those that no one saw coming.”

He said that in the next 30 days God will be exposing things about politicians who oppose him so that people can no longer support them or the Democratic Party. “Those that don’t shift, they will hang on the political gallows,” Schatzline said. Amedia agreed, noting that he had used the same biblical analogy regarding Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Also joining the call was evangelist Alan Parker, who said God told him, “This is a life or death election.” God is giving America a choice, he said. “Judgment is coming, I confirm that.”