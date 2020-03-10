Mark Taylor: The Coronavirus Is a ‘Cover’ to Carry Out the Mass Arrests Long Promised by QAnon

So-called “firefighter prophet” and radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor appeared on “The MC Files” last night, where he suggested that the coronavirus outbreak is really just a cover for the Trump administration to finally make the mass arrests long promised by conspiracy theorists.

Taylor, about whom Liberty University made a movie in 2018, is an ardent believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that President Donald Trump has been working diligently to arrest countless prominent political, media, and business leaders for allegedly being part of a global satanic pedophile ring. For years, Taylor has been predicting that mass arrests were imminent, but they have never materialized.

Now Taylor suspects that the current coronavirus outbreak is possibly a cover to get leading Republicans—like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Doug Collins, and Sen. Ted Cruz, who are all under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected attendee at the recent CPAC conference—out of Washington, D.C., so the Trump administration can carry out the mass arrests.

“They’re using the coronavirus as a cover to go in, shut places down, and go in and start making arrests,” Taylor said. “Are they pulling these guys out, like Matt Gaetz, are they getting them out of D.C. for a reason?”

“They’re pulling these guys out of D.C., the good guys, before they lock D.C. down, possibly, and go in and really start arresting people,” Taylor speculated. “Or could they be sending these guys home, and then they lock D.C. down in a way so that it’s secure, and then they go get these guys at their houses? I don’t know.”

“The corona thing I believe is a front, it’s a cover as an excuse to be able to lock stuff down, and go in and get some of these people out of here,” he added. “This to me is a good thing.”