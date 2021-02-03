Kat Kerr Claims a Talking Scroll in Heaven Will Soon Expose Massive Voter Fraud

Self-proclaimed “prophetess” and “weather warrior” Kat Kerr spoke at One Accord Christian Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, where she continued to insist that Donald Trump is the rightful president of the United States. Kerr knows this, she claimed, because a talking scroll named “Justice” had been opened in Heaven when Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20 and will soon expose the massive voter fraud that she claims was responsible for stealing the election from Trump.

Kerr was among the various “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would be reelected, and she remains adamant that her prophecies were accurate, despite the fact that Biden is now president.

“At this moment in time, in reality, in legality, Donald J. Trump is our president right now,” Kerr declared. “He won. Heaven knows it and they’re celebrating his win. The enemy thought, ‘This is my time.’ Guess what? They want to take over the world. Hell wants to take over the world, and right now, they’re jumping ahead. It’s not gonna work.”

“This is what happened on Jan. 20, 2021,” she added. “There was a scroll open in Heaven. The scroll’s name is called ‘Justice.’ Things began to be sent down to this Earth at an accelerated rate. [The Holy Spirit is] setting something in place. … Something that will become a move of God that will touch this whole Earth, and will make things very visible for Hell. The scroll is a piece of paper on a wooden dowel. It’s a living thing. When it’s opened, it speaks itself, it reads itself so it’s released on the Earth. So things have already been set in place. You can’t see it unless you’re a seer, and I keep telling people, ‘If you were a seer, you’d see demons running and screaming from D.C. as fast as they can get out of there.'”