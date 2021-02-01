Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Trump Dynasty

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 1, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Despite the fact that Job Biden is now president, Kat Kerr is standing by her prophecy that a “landslide” of voter fraud will be exposed that will result in Donald Trump remaining in the White House: “If you haven’t seen it yet, it hasn’t happened yet.”
  • Johnny Enlow declares that not only will Trump regain the White House, but the United States will experience a “mini Trump dynasty” because “at least two more Trumps” will be elected to office.
  • Robert Henderson doesn’t understand why so many people have “their panties in a wad” over the fact that multiple “prophets” falsely prophesied that Trump would remain president: “That’s just one little piece of prophesying. In fact, I would say it’s a minor piece.”
  • Dave Daubenmire asserts that “a real Christian” could never have voted for Biden.
  • Larry Tomczak says that Christians must pray that God will bring down Biden’s evil administration and can never pray “for blessing and favor upon this new administration.”
  • Finally, Mike Cernovich got a haircut in preparation for running for governor of California in the event that Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled. He knows that he has no chance of winning, but he’s planning to run simply to try to build support for prosecuting Newsom for “war crimes” stemming from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Donald Trump Johnny Enlow Kat Kerr Larry Tomczak Mike Cernovich Robert Henderson Coronavirus Election 2020 Joe Biden Leftovers

