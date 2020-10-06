Kat Kerr Says 1,000 ‘Special Ops Angels’ Have Been Dispatched From Heaven to Ensure Trump’s Reelection

A group of self-proclaimed “prophets” and “apostles” held a two-day prayer rally in Florida last week aimed at mobilizing conservative Christians ahead of the upcoming election. Among the participants was “prophetess” and “weather warrior” Kat Kerr, who announced in a Facebook video Saturday that 1,000 “special ops angels” were dispatched from the event to ensure that President Donald Trump is reelected.

“I can just tell you this from Heaven,” Kerr declared. “Trump is going to win.”

“We in America are the land of the brave, the free, and the filled with God,” she continued. “And I can tell you that whole event was filled with the presence of God. And yes, there were 1,000 angels waiting. You know who these angels were? I could see them sitting all up in the upper stands and everything, in the seats, and they were white—they just glow with the glory of God. But they actually were wearing red, white, and blue robes.”

“And the Holy Spirit said, ‘These angels are special ops angels that were sent from Heaven back in 2016 to fight on behalf of America, on our president, on his administration, God’s plans that he has for this country.’ And they were there to be sent out again right now. And we all did that,” she claimed. “It was very powerful to see them. They shoot past us like beams of light, and they were very powerful beings.”