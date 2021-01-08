John Guandolo Praises MAGA Activists For Showing ‘Restraint’ By Not Executing Lawmakers During Capitol Insurrection

John Guandolo, a disgraced former FBI agent, right-wing conspiracy theorist, and anti-Islam activist, appeared on TheDove TV’s “Focus Today” program Thursday, where he lashed out at those who criticized President Donald Trump’s supporters for storming the Capitol Wednesday in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Guandolo is a radical right-wing activist who leads an organization called Understanding The Threat, through which he trains law enforcement agencies around the country to identify seemingly anyone with dark skin and a beard as an Islamic terrorist. In his role as a right-wing commentator, he has repeatedly called for members of the Obama administration to be executed for treason and urged Trump to round up and execute the leaders of Black Lives Matter and anti-fascist groups.

On Thursday, he praised those who stormed the Capitol for showing remarkable “restraint” by not summarily executing the “traitors” in Congress.

“From my perspective of where we are in this war, I’m amazed at the restraint patriots are still showing, especially after an unarmed veteran of the Air Force of 14 years, a female, was shot in the face by a Capitol Police officer.”

Guandolo was referring to Ashli Babbitt, who died after being shot storming the Capitol.

“I liken this to the Boston Massacre,” Guandolo said. “This is the 2021 Boston Massacre. And I think in in the history of what’s happening right now, this is a turning point. This is a point when patriots realized the U.S. Senate, run by Republicans, has turned around to patriots and flipped them the bird again for the 50th time in a row. And they go on TV and stand in the well of the Senate and condemn patriots and tell us we’re the problem.”

“This is a banana republic, and the people either will or will not take back the republic,” he continued. “I don’t see any other way out than a real armed counter-revolution to this hostile revolution that’s taking place, primarily driven by the communists.”

“This is where we are,” Guandolo declared. “I don’t know what the future holds, but it’s gonna be ugly to turn this around. And it is going to get much, much more ugly. And the fact that we conservatives—I’m getting emails and texts from conservatives telling me how appalled they are at what happened at the Capitol yesterday. Screw you! Screw you if you say that because what happened at Capitol yesterday was incredibly restrained. From my perspective—I was there, I watched it, I was in and amongst it—it is amazing to me that patriots haven’t strung up these traitors already with the amount of evidence on the table of what they’re doing.”