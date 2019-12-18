John Guandolo: The US Should Bomb Mecca in Retaliation for Pensacola Shooting

On the most recent episode of his “Understanding The Threat” radio program, disgraced former FBI agent and anti-Islam conspiracy theorist John Guandolo said that the United States should bomb the holy city of Mecca in retaliation for the recent shooting by a Saudi aviation student at the naval base in Pensacola, Florida.

Guandolo is a radical right-wing activist who trains law enforcement agencies around the country to identify seemingly anyone with dark skin and a beard as an Islamic terrorist, and who has long insisted that non-Christians should be barred from holding public office and that critics of President Trump should be tried and executed for treason.

“Even an attack on a U.S. military base isn’t enough to smack any of our leaders on the side of the head like a two-by-four to wake them the heck up,” Guandolo said. “The federal government is completely and utterly incapable of fixing this. They’re incompetent.”

“[Even after] an organized attack where people are filming a Saudi Air Force officer killing Americans on a naval air station and we’re like, ‘Hey, the Saudi president, the Saudi king said he is really sorry, deeply disturbed,'” Guandolo added. “How about a cruise missile right down Mecca, right on the Kaaba? Maybe that would send them a message that we’re done playing in this war.”