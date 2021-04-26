Glenn Beck, Who Likens Everything to Nazi Germany, Is Outraged by Comparisons to Jim Crow

During last Tuesday’s episode of his radio program, “Glenn,” right-wing conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck voiced his outrage that anyone would dare to compare Georgia’s restrictive new voter law to Jim Crow.

“How dare you insult the memory of all those who suffered real suffering under Jim Crow laws,” Beck bellowed. “To say this is worse than Jim Crow is an even bigger insult to the memory of all those who actually suffered, were imprisoned, were tortured, were beaten, were lynched. It is an insult to all those who not only didn’t make it through but [those who] did and led people into freedom. How dare you!”

Beck, of course, has no business being so sanctimonious, given that he has for years regularly compared things he opposes to Nazi Germany.

Just a quick search through our archives of posts about Beck reveals that in the past he has: