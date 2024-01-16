‘Divine Intervention’: Eric Trump Says His Father Is Being Guided By God

The night before the Iowa caucus, self-proclaimed “prophet” Amanda Grace hosted a “Night of Prayer for the Trump Family and the Nation” livestream event that featured several members of former President Donald Trump’s family and inner circle, among them Trump’s son Eric and his wife Lara, and his attorney Alina Habba.

The Trumps and Habba were joined by the likes of Trump confidante Roger Stone, conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, and “prophet” Robin Bullock, who collectively made the case for Trump heading into the caucus.

The program began with Grace interviewing Eric and Lara Trump, and Eric declaring that his father is being guided by God.

“I think he’s created the greatest political movement in history,” Eric Trump said. “And I really do believe that someone, something is looking down and guiding him every single day because there’s no way in the world he could have been where he is today without the intervention of God.”

“I feel it. I know it,” Trump added. “I really do believe that there’s divine intervention there. I think somebody was guiding him. He’s a remarkable father. He did a remarkable job for the United States of America, and I truly pray to the Lord that he wins again [and] he sorts out this country because we are in dangerous times, and it’s scary.”

The Trumps were followed by Habba, who proclaimed that Trump’s myriad legal problems are all of “demonic plan.”

“I think that there is a plan,” Habba said. “There’s God’s plan, and then there’s a demonic plan. And the demonic plan is very easily confused with real life. There’s an orchestrated thing going on here. Don’t get it twisted. We have cases lined up intentionally during election time, intentionally trying to get negative attention right before an election.”

“He’s being pulled from the campaign time and time again to be deposed, to be subpoenaed, to go to trial, to fight the fight to clear his name,” she continued. “But the people that know him and the people that have faith and are reading—the people that are educating themselves, the people that are not listening to the fake news—they will understand and they do understand and they stand with him. And honestly, we’re flipping the ones that don’t know, because their demonic plan is so obvious.”

“Pray for people to open their eyes,” Habba concluded. “They like to call MAGA Republicans a cult mentality. We’re not a cult mentality; we love America. If that’s a cult, I’m happy to love America. I’m happy to be part of that.”