‘Prophetess’ Asks God to Send ‘Warring Angels With Flaming Swords’ to Protect Trump From Impeachment

On Wednesday night’s edition of “The MC Files” program, radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald interviewed “prophetess” Amanda Grace, who called on God to release an “angelic army” full of “warring angels with flaming swords” to protect President Donald Trump from the impeachment trial that is taking place in the Senate.

Grace kicked things off by delivering a prophetic word about Jay Sekulow, the religious-right attorney who is serving as part of Trump’s legal team, proclaiming that he will be a “beacon of light on the hill, speaking with wisdom that only comes from Almighty God.”

“The den of lions will not touch him, for I have marked him and positioned him for such a time as this,” Grace declared on behalf of God. “I will give him vision and I will expose to him what is being plotted behind closed doors. Revelation will come forth and he will emerge an incredible witness and mouthpiece for my glory. For I, the Lord, have already ruled in the courts, the gavel has dropped.”

“We ask in the name of Jesus Christ, Father God, your army, your angelic army, your warring angels with flaming swords be dispatched, Father God, to shred, destroy, and put down every plot, scheme, contract, assignment, hex, vex, spell, and attempt of the enemy against the president, against those with him, against those praying for him, and against your people,” Grace prayed later in the broadcast. “We ask that you send, Father God, the captain of the army of the Lord of Hosts to lead that team right now—that legal team of the president’s—to lead them to victory and to expose and shine your divine light on what is hidden.”