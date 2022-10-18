MAGA Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer’s Futile Senate Campaign Is Starting to Make More Sense

Earlier this year, MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer launched a primary challenge to Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, ostensibly because he was outraged by Lankford’s failure to challenge the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6 immediately following the right-wing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

From the very start, Lahmeyer’s campaign didn’t stand much of a chance, given that he was a virtual unknown taking on a popular and well-funded incumbent in a heavily conservative state. As such, Lahmeyer attempted to run to Lankford’s right, courting QAnon conspiracy theorists, railing against COVID-19 vaccines, and vowing to charge those who allegedly “stole” the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump with treason.

Lahmeyer’s entire campaign was built on racking up endorsements from far-right conspiracy theorists, appearing on far-right programs, and throwing red meat to far-right activists in an effort to present himself as the MAGA alternative to Lankford.

The effort failed, as Lahmeyer was predictably trounced by Lankford in the Republican primary in June.

As it turns out, Lahmeyer’s campaign probably was never really about unseating Lankford at all, but rather about building name recognition for himself so he could run for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2024.

Lahmeyer appeared on Roger Stone’s “The Stone Zone” program last Tuesday, where the two discussed Lahmeyer’s future. Stone, who after supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, served as campaign manager of Lahmeyer’s Senate campaign, noted that Republican Rep. Kevin Hern, who represents the congressional district in which Lahmeyer lives, is a supporter of term limits. As such, both Stone and Lahmeyer anticipate that Hern will not seek reelection in 2024, thereby creating an open seat that they think Lahmeyer would be well-positioned to fill, thanks to the name recognition generated by his unsuccessful Senate campaign.

“We have a terrific congressman representing District 1 in the state of Oklahoma,” Lahmeyer said. “It’s basically the Tulsa area where I live. His name is Kevin Hern, and he’s done a phenomenal job during his time there. He has committed to the term limits pledge to where he’d just term himself out, and that would come up in 2024.”

“I know some folks are talking to you about seeking that seat,” Stone replied. “What’s your level of interest?”

“We had 100,000 people that voted for us, and they’re part of the movement, and so, you know, they want me to stay in the fight,” Lahmeyer answered. “They see that particular race as a winnable race, given that we did very well in Tulsa County, and we did very well in District 1, which is as you know, where I’m from [and] where my church is. And so if that seat opens up, I will take a very serious look at it. My wife Kendra has encouraged me. She wants me to run again. We don’t know what that will be for or when that will be, but my wife is for it, I’m for it, and so we’ll have to see what happens.”

