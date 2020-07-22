Chris McDonald Smears John Lewis As a ‘Rabid Racist’ Who ‘Never Fought for Anything’

During Monday night’s broadcast of his “The MC Files” program, radical right-wing conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald attacked longtime Democratic Congressman John Lewis who passed away last Friday. Despite the fact that Lewis was a stalwart civil rights leader who was beaten by police during the infamous “Bloody Sunday” march in 1965, McDonald asserted that Lewis was nothing but a “rabid racist” who “never fought for anything.”

“John Lewis was a rabid racist,” McDonald said. “He said some of the most racist rhetoric to this nation over the last 10 to 20 years of his life than any politician has ever said. He sowed division into this nation, he sowed discord into this nation racially.”

“John Lewis had no class,” he continued. “Every time he opened his mouth, he was always taking shots at the president—especially President Trump, more than any of them—but he was always sowing racial discord. That’s not a hero to me. He’s not an icon. I don’t care what he’s done. … He never fought for anything, folks. What he fought for was a racially divided America.”

When Rep. Elijah Cummings died in 2019, McDonald claimed that God took Cummings’ life because he opposed President Donald Trump. Perhaps aware of the criticism he received for those remarks, McDonald insisted that he was not claiming that “God killed John Lewis” while simultaneously asserting that “God is rising up, and his enemies are being scattered.”

“The nation didn’t lose an icon,” McDonald added. “The nation lost a race-baiter, they lost a race-divider. He never did anything to unite races. And if you can’t see that out there tonight, you can’t discern good from evil.”