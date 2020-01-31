Chris McDonald Asks the Question on Everyone’s Mind: Could Hillary Clinton Have Killed Kobe Bryant Via Witchcraft?

Right-wing broadcaster Chris McDonald dedicated the first hour and a half of his “The MC Files” program last night to asserting that the recent death of former professional basketball player Kobe Bryant was an occult “ritual sacrifice” that may possibly have been orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, who everyone knows is a witch.

McDonald, an unmitigated conspiracy theorist who was recently welcomed to Capitol Hill by Republican Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee, interviewed self-proclaimed “political occultist expert” Cory Daniel about Bryant’s death.

After Daniel asserted that Bryant was undoubtedly a witch and McDonald declared that his death was obviously a “ritual sacrifice,” McDonald asked the question that was on everybody’s mind: Could Hillary Clinton have orchestrated Bryant’s death through witchcraft?

“This is the only wild conspiracy theory I am going to ever toss out there on this program,” McDonald laughably asserted. “I normally don’t do this, but this is just a food for thought question.”

“We all know that it is pretty much a given that Mrs. HRC … is a witch,” McDonald continued. “Can a witch cast a spell on something like this to cause death and not be [known]? I’m just throwing that out. I don’t know anything about this stuff, you do. Is that possible if she wanted to get rid of Kobe? Please, Right Wing Watch, don’t be putting in that me and Cory are saying this; this is just a food for thought question. Do you think Hillary would be able to do it if she wanted to do it?”